For Noam Tsubara, Remembrance Day has always represented a very unique time. In 1982, her father’s older brother Yadid was serving as a Nahal paratrooper in Lebanon and was killed when his car hit a mine. So when at the end of high school she started to think about her army service and she was offered the opportunity to apply for a position as a bereaved family liaison non-commissioner officer, she immediately went for it. About a year later, she has completed the first part of the training to become an officer, inspired by her uncle’s story and by what she felt the army has done for her family over the course of the decades.“When my uncle died, for my grandfather was extremely hard,” she told the Post. “However, he was able to overcome it, he renovated the soldiers’ cemetery in Rosh Ayin where they lived and he headed the local branch of the organization of bereaved families for 25 years.”“One could have thought that after the army took his son from my grandfather, he would have had very negative and painful feelings towards it, but in fact he deeply loves the army. I think that a huge part of it is due to how the system embraces and makes an effort to do as much as possible for the bereaved families,” she said, adding that an officer has remained in touch with her grandparents year after year and to this day someone calls them before every festival to wish them a happy holiday.Their grandparents have played an important role in inspiring Tsubara, who is now 19, to pursue this specific position in the army. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“I’m a people person and I felt it would really fit me, but I also wanted so much to come to a full circle for my family. I feel this task is so blessed. When I told my grandparents that I was going to serve in this position, they were so happy,” she pointed out.“I hope that when I become an officer in July the corona emergency will be over and they can come to my graduation ceremony and be proud of me,” the soldier added.“Many believe that a bereaved family liaison officer is just the person who knocks on families’ doors to inform them about the death of their love one, but this is not the case. They support them also after the mourning period and help them with all sorts of issues, economic and social and are the liaison between them and the army, sometimes also helping the younger siblings or the children of the deceased when they draft,” she explained.“An officer also assists those who are injured with their medical rights with the army and with defense ministry,” she added. “It’s a job that requires a lot of resilience.”In the training, she explained that they focus a lot on learning how not to take the cases of the soldiers or families they help too personally as well as how to analyze the different situations and understand when it is time for them to intervene and when just to sit back and listen. Each officer is also assigned to a psychologist that supports them.The soldier explained that the coronavirus emergency is affecting her job very deeply. Usually the Remembrance Day period is one of the most intense, with many projects to organize and families to visit.“Now because of the virus, families are prohibited to visit the cemeteries, which is something that had never happened before and many can’t handle it,” she explained. “We are making a special effort to keep the connection with them as strong as possible, especially with the veteran bereaved families, who are elderly and at risk and cannot receive visits. It’s really saddening and we are waiting for better days.”Growing up, Tsubara told the Post that on Remebrance Day she would always go with her family to visit her uncle in Rosh Ayin.“All the extended family came, even people who I did not know, many friends of Yadid, his comrades from Nahal, his commanders,” she said, adding that they often shared memories and stories about him.“I had this feeling that I was missing someone I didn’t even knew. It’s not fair to miss someone you never met and to wish they were sitting with you and experiencing things with you,” she explained.Since she drafted, she has been involved in organizing also sorts of projects and initiatives for the commemoration of fallen soldiers.“Last year, it was the first time that I went to the cemetery in Rosh Ayin wearing my uniform, and all eyes were on me. It was very emotional,” she concluded.