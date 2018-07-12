Herzog: The Jewish people are 'in great danger'

Isaac Herzog.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Jewish people are on the verge of a massive split, opposition leader Isaac Herzog said, ahead of his leaving the Knesset to lead the Jewish Agency.
Herzog said that under his leadership, the Jewish Agency will "deal with this great partnership" between Israel and and the diaspora.
"I was successful in all of my previous roles in [various] offices," said Herzog during a radio interview on Army Radio on Thursday morning.
When asked if he sees himself as successful after being leader of the opposition for five years and never reaching the office of prime minister, Herzog said he does not believe in a "knife between the teeth" attitude.
"The Israeli center deserves a centrist leadership and not leaders who are carried away by the extremes," he said.
"Perhaps this is not suited for the age of Facebook where people just unpack [emotions] in five words," he said.
The reporters, Yaron Dekel and Amit Segel, joked with Herzog and offered to repeat the oft-asked question regarding his interest in serving as president as his father, the late Chaim Herzog, did from 1983 - 1993.
"I do not deal with this issue," said Herzog in good spirit.
While discussing the World Cup, Herzog, who said he is sad about the English team not making it in the match against Croatia on Wednesday night, spoke of his joy at hosting former English soccer player Bobby Charlton in Israel while serving as Minister of Tourism.
Charlton was on the English team who won the World Cup in 1966 and lifted the award himself. He is often regarded as one of the greatest English soccer players of all times.