Herzog to quit Knesset on Sunday

Isaac Herzog.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Outgoing opposition leader Isaac Herzog will submit his letter of resignation from the Knesset to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein Sunday morning.
The resignation will effect Tuesday, and Herzog will begin his new job as chairman of the Jewish Agency on Wednesday.
Herzog will wrap up 15 years in the Knesset, in which he has served five terms. He will be replaced as opposition leader by Tzipi Livni
and as an MK by the next name on the Zionist Union list, former Kadima MK Robert Tiviaev.
Livni's appointment will need to be approved by the MKs in the opposition the next time the Knesset convenes.
Signatures have been drafted to force a special session of the Knesset during its summer recess on the Jewish Nation-State Law and the Surrogacy Law. Livni is expected to deliver her maiden address as opposition leader at that session.
Tiviaev will be sworn in at the Knesset session. He has said that if elections would be held now, he would not vote for the Zionist Union.