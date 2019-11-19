High Court drops the ball on Jewish Nation State law - analysis

The High Court of Justice kicked the can down the road on the Jewish Nation State law once again, it was announced on Tuesday.Petitions against the law's constitutionality were filed as early as July 2018. To date, no hearing has occurred and the High Court has repeatedly pushed off hearing dates it set, wagging its finger at the state that this would be the last postponement.But once again, the High Court ordered late Monday that a scheduled hearing would be pushed off until June 2020.One can be for or against the Jewish Nation State law, or for or against specific aspects of it.One can be for or against the High Court weighing in on a basic law, and the Jewish Nation State law is a basic law. Some say that a basic law, by definition, is beyond the High Court's jurisdiction, as it carries constitutional weight.Others say that if parts of the Jewish nation State law contradicted prior basic laws, such as the Basic Law on the Human Dignity of Man, that the High Court could strike or limit those contradictory aspects.Regardless of which side of the debate one is on, the High Court's decision to be willing to hear the petitions - translation: at least in theory it thinks it can strike basic laws regardless of whether it strikes anything in this case - but then to decide to never actually hear the arguments, is a legal limbo that helps no one and prolongs a fault line issue.Until the High Court decides, those on the Right will accuse it of an intent to strike down a right-wing favoring basic law, painting the High Court as making an unconstitutional power grab - and will use this as a basis to argue for limiting the courts powers.At the same time, the Left will most likely accuse the High Court of abandoning the Israeli-Druze, Israeli-Arabs and international law in areas where the Jewish nation State law may bang heads with international law.Had the High Court simply said that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case, the Left would have been upset for a short period, but the controversy would have returned to the Knesset for them to address whether amendments need to be made - especially for the Druze.Deciding to hear the case, but repeatedly kicking the can down the road has simply perpetuated the high stakes fight over the law and the anger from both sides.One could have sympathy for the High Court that for most of the time since July 2018, including now, there has been no government, and the court may prefer to hear the case when it has a clearer idea of the next government's position regarding the law.In particular, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has said he would amend the law, something which would save the court from having to weigh in. But the passive approach has done and continues to do damage to the country's social fabric and takes the pressure off the political class from having to even discuss a resolution.In this case, while the court may believe it is taking the safer and more cautious approach, it has neither done itself , nor the country, any favors.