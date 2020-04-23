High Court to state: Give migrants back their deposits

The High Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that the state must return a majority of the deposits it has been collecting from African migrants' salaries to encourage them to leave the country.Under the law until now, part of migrants' salaries were held in deposit by the state and given back to them if and when they left the country. In a 6-1 vote, with only Justice Noam Sohlberg dissenting, the High Court declared part of the law regarding migrants' deposits unconstitutional, while upholding another part.The High Court struck down the collection of 20% of migrant employees' salaries by the state, while upholding the state's collection of an additional part of the salary paid by employers' which made up 16% of the deposit.Regarding the 20%, any previously collected funds must be immediately returned to migrants.The justices said that while the state had a right to encourage the migrants to leave, this provision was too draconian, particularly given that most migrants' salaries are already very low.They added that given the low salary, the small deposits being collected and the steady reduction in migrants leaving Israel, it also seemed that the strategy was not succeeding at its purpose.There has been an ongoing battle in the country about whether African migrants are mostly in Israel to flee persecution or for better job opportunities and whether they should be integrated or pressured to leave.In the early 2010s, there were around 60,000 African migrants in Israel. Various detention, restrictive employment and deposit policies have reduced the number of migrants in Israel to around 30,000, but the 30,000 number has stayed relatively steady in recent years.