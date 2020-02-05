The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
High Court wrestles with whether Yazbak provocations are disqualifying

Likud lawyer Avi Halevi told the High Court that Heba Yazbak had more than crossed the line with her public statements and posts supporting terrorist Samir Kuntar.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 10:15
MK Heba Yazbak of UAL-Balad (photo credit: Courtesy)
MK Heba Yazbak of UAL-Balad
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The High Court of Justice on Wednesday wrestled with whether Heba Yazbak’s statements against Israel and the IDF met the threshold to disqualify her from running as a Joint List candidate for Knesset.
Likud lawyer Avi Halevi told the High Court that Yazbak had more than crossed the line with her public statements and posts supporting terrorist Samir Kuntar and refusing to repudiate physical resistance against the IDF.
 
Otzma Yehudit leader and lawyer Itamar Ben Gvir told the High Court that they could not “have one law for [Michael] Ben Ari, [Baruch] Marzel and [Bentzi] Epstein, and a different law for Yazbak. Arbitrary enforcement endangers the rule of law.”  
 
Ben Ari, Marzel and Epstein are all Otzma Yehudit candidates who the High Court has disqualified in the past for racism against Arabs, while controversially declining to disqualify Joint List Israeli-Arab candidates who made controversial statements.
 
Ben Gvir left out that the High Court did allow him to run, distinguishing between statements that have multiple interpretations and statements which can only be viewed as violating the law’s prohibition on racism on one hand or support for armed conflict against the State of Israel on the other.
 
In addition, a number of Israeli-Arabs have been indicted and convicted for statements or actions against Israel, but these politicians do not get to the point of running.
 
By implication, this argument seemed to be Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s argument for allowing Yazbak to run.
 
While his office condemned her statements as highly problematic, a state attorney told the High Court that her statements could be interpreted in different ways.
 
As long as one of the ways that her statements could be interpreted was directed at a more general support for the idea of Israel as “a state of its citizens” instead of having certain Jewish values trump certain secular democratic values, the state lawyer said she could not be disqualified.
 
Further, the state has argued that, while problematic, Yazbak’s statements did not meet the “critical mass” test for statements that require blocking someone from running for office.
 
High Court President Esther Hayut confronted Halevi about Mandelblit’s line of argument.
 
Hayut implied that unless Halevi could prove fully that there was no doubt that Yazbak’s statements were support for armed conflict against the State of Israel, that any ambiguity needed to be viewed in her favor.
 
Halevi tried to argue that around 20 of her statements met the “critical mass” test for disqualification and that there was no real doubt about what Yazbak meant by her statements.


