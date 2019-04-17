Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Hike of the Month - Gush Halav Stream

The hike starts at the center of Jish village. The village is inhabited mainly by Marnoite Catholics.

By
April 17, 2019 10:18
1 minute read.
Gush Halav Stream. (photo credit: EREZ SPEISER)

 
Gush Halav stream is a hidden gem in the upper Galilee. Relative to other streams that flow all year round, it is much less crowded and includes several other interesting attractions besides the beautiful stream.

Go to "Israel By Foot" Website for a full and detailed description of the hike.


Starting point: Jish village (GPS 33.021814, 35.446488)
Admission: Free.
Distance: 6 Km
Climb: 200 m.
Difficulty: Easy.

The hike starts at the center of Jish village. The village is inhabited mainly by Marnoite Catholics. It's history dates back 3,000 years and is mentioned in the Mishna as Gush Halav.

Make your way up-hill through the picturesque alleys to the upper section of the village. After the last houses the paved road yields to a dirt road. Continue following it, ignoring several junctions with other dirt roads unit you reach the beautiful winter pond named "Ha'ain Hachula" (The Blue Eye). It's a seasonal pond, that holds water in winter and spring, surrounded by beautiful green meadows and fantastic mountain scenery. A perfect picnic location!


From the pond, walk Northwest and follow an unmarked trail that runs along the bed of the wadi down to the Gush Halav stream.  (Ignore dirt roads to different directions that do not follow the wadi bed).

At the end of the descend, you will reach Gush Halav stream and a Green marked trail that runs along it. Turn right and follow the Green markers all the way back to Jish village.

Along the trail you will meet several ruins of ancient watermills. At some point the Green path merges with a dirt road. Continue on it, and after about half a kilometer you will reach the beautiful ruins of the ancient Gush Halav synagogue, dating back to the second temple period. Enjoy the atmospheric setting of the synagogue, with the green meadow surrounding it. From here it's just a few minutes uphill back to Jish.

Hikes courtesy of Israel by Foot

