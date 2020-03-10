The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Histadrut leader: Israel on verge of economic Yom Kippur War

"This is the final hour, the last call, before the total collapse of entire industries in the Israeli economy."

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 10, 2020 16:10
Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David (photo credit: HISTADRUT SPOKESPERSON)
Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David
(photo credit: HISTADRUT SPOKESPERSON)
The State of Israel is on the verge of an "economic Yom Kippur War" if greater economic leadership is not discovered amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the leader of Israel's trade union warned on Tuesday.
"The economy is bleeding, huge companies are on the verge of collapse, layoffs have started," said Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David.
"If the government does not wake up, and the prime minister does not start managing the event, working together with the Histadrut and the employers, then we are on the verge of the Yom Kippur War of the Israeli economy."
Bar-David called on the government to first provide assistance in the form of grants to the aviation and tourism industries, which are particularly struggling due to restrictions on travel implemented by the Health Ministry.
On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that two weeks of self-quarantine would be required for all citizens and foreign nationals arriving in the country from abroad.
"This is the final hour, the last call, before the total collapse of entire industries in the Israeli economy," Bar-David said. "I think the prime minister understands the difficulty. The messages I have sent to him in recent days have been clear."
The president of the Israel Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses (LAHAV), Roee Cohen, called on tens of thousands of self-employed workers across the country to physically block the opening of the 23rd Knesset, scheduled for March 16.
"We need to tell the politicians: Enough of abandoning the country. Take responsibility. Manage the country," said Cohen. "Half a million self-employed and independent workers cannot do any more. We paid the price in floods, fires and war. Enough."
Cohen demanded a compensation fund and deferred taxes for independent workers, and not loans that ultimately need to be returned.
"We want a working government and we want answers. We will go to the Knesset and block the swearing-in ceremony. The politicians are disconnected from the public," Cohen said.
Israel Hotel Association president Amir Hayek said the hotel industry was experiencing a "horror film" with plunging occupancy rates across the country.
While average hotel occupancy at this time of the year usually stands at 70%, occupancy rates stood at just 25% in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Six out of 10 hotels in Nazareth had closed due to declining demand. A swift financial solution is necessary, Hayek said, to prevent the layoff of 60% of all hotel industry employees.
"I want to thank the Israelis who are voting with their feet and booking. They are very important to us," said Hayek. "A government that knows how to manage a crisis knows how to manage public health and economic health. One doesn't need to come at the expense of the other."
Raul Srugo, the president of the Israel Builders Association, warned of the damage that would be caused if the government decides to deny access to the 65,000 Palestinian construction workers that enter Israel on a daily basis.
Palestinian workers constitute approximately 80% of Israel's workforce, Srugo said, are critical for all residential and infrastructure construction projects.
Calling for as much as NIS 40 billion ($11.35b.) in government support for the business sector, Srugo called on Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz "to stop the childplay and form an emergency government."
"I don't want to hear about the Joint List or a narrow government," he said. "What we need is economic leadership, and it starts with the prime minister. We need a financial 'supertanker' and the money needs to be transferred to the business sector immediately."


Tags Israel Histadrut yom kippur war economy coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak More Israelis want Netanyahu out of office than in By JEFF BARAK
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Feldman Coronavirus and Israel's tourism industry: Loss and hope – comment By MARK FELDMAN
Eli Kavon Ordinary Germans and Hitler’s prophecy By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by