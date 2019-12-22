The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

History in the making: Female cadet from Ivory Coast to graduate elite Air Force course

Lt. T's father moved to Israel 20 years ago from the West African nation.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 15:36
IAF cadets of course 179. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
For the first time in the history of the Israel Air Force, a woman whose family is from the Ivory Coast will graduate from the elite pilots course next week. 
Lieutenant T. will graduate and get her wings on December 25, and start her position as an air crew member in the transport squadron.
The graduation ceremony will take place at Hatzor Air Force Base in central Israel and will be attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen Amikam Norkin.
According to Channel 13, Lt. T’s father moved to Israel 20 years ago from the West African nation and her mother immigrated from France. She grew up in a religious home in Jerusalem and was the only woman in the 179th pilots course.
“I thought the pilots course was impossible,” she said in a video released by the military. “But I realized that with a lot of hard work and with a lot of internal drive, you can get far.”
In 1949, Israel’s army became the first in the world to introduce mandatory military service for both men and women. In 1951, Yael Rom became the first female graduate of the prestigious pilots course.  But shortly after that, women were barred from combat positions, including from becoming pilots.
In 1993, South African immigrant Alice Miller successfully sued the military for her right to enlist into the air force.  While she was declared medically unfit for the role of a pilot, her actions shattered the glass ceiling in the IAF and opened up the pilots course to women.
Five years later, Sheri Rahat graduated from the pilots course and became a navigator for the F-16 fighter jet. In 2000, Lt. Roni Zuckerman, the granddaughter of two leaders of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, became the first woman to graduate as a combat fighter pilot. 
In September, Lt.-Col. G. became the first woman to lead an Israel Air Force squadron, becoming commander of the IAF’s 122th Nachshon squadron, the IAF’s intelligence unit based out of the Nevatim Airbase in the south of the country.
“Congratulations to our first female commander of an operational squadron in the air force – we’ve been waiting for you for 71 years,” Norkin said at the time. “Lt. Col. G., the mother of two boys – you are a role model and an inspiration for thousands of women in the State of Israel.”
Last January, Norkin appointed the first woman to command an aviation squadron. Major T. was promoted to lieutenant colonel to lead a squadron of Israel Air Force transport planes. Unlike Lt.-Col. G., who is responsible for operating aircraft, Major T. is responsible for ground-based operations.
Another woman, Maj. M., was appointed to command the IAF’s operational command and control unit, and was promoted to lieutenant colonel.  According to the army statement, she will be the first female air traffic controller to reach that rank.
Last November, a woman was appointed deputy commander of a combat squadron. The officer, Captain. Y., an F-15 navigator, will serve in the Spearhead Squadron, which flies F-15 fighter jets out of Tel Nof airbase in central Israel. In addition, two other female officers were appointed to serve as deputy commanders of a squadron of UAVs out of Palmachim Airbase.


Tags IDF feminism female israeli soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Free Naama By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by