Hod Hashron father who murdered infant daughter indicted

Barak Ben Ami allegedly exploded in rage after an argument with his wife and attempted to murder her and their children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2020 19:22
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative) (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Barak Ben Ami, a 34-year-old man from Hod Hasharon, was indicted on Wednesday for the murder of his 10-month-old baby daughter and the attempted murder of his wife and three-year-old daughter, N12 reported.  
 
The indictment describes him as stabbing his wife “without mercy” and chasing her as she tried to flee.  
 
The indictment describes the argument as one that was of “trivial matters” and depicts the chain of events which lead to the crimes.  
 
Allegedly, he decided to kill all his family members and commit suicide as well and punched his wife in the face as she was holding the baby. He then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the neck. 
 
He proceeded to stab the baby, killing her, and attempted to drag his wife back into the house when she fled outside calling for help.
When people arrived at the scene, he left her outside and returned indoors. He attempted to take his own life but was prevented from doing so by neighbors who entered the house. His wife was in hospital for a week and the child for 10 days. 
 
Ben Ami was described as “cruel” and an apparent threat to public safety.  
 
Due to the novel coronavirus epidemic domestic abuse has increased due to the collapse of many jobs and families forced to spend most of their time in one space.  
 
An Israeli-Arab man threatened to murder his own child last week in an attempt to be taken to prison after losing his job and reaching a state of utter despair. The man was arrested by police and placed in custody.  
    
   
   


