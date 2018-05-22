Home Front Command: Over 150,000 homes are unprotected in the north

There are over 150,000 homes within 100 km from the northern border that are not protected in case of rocket fire, the Home Front Command warned Monday.



Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni (UTJ) called on the Finance Ministry to immediately budget an updated rocket warning system and greater fortification in the north, amounting to about NIS 5-6 billion. However, a Finance Ministry representative said that only NIS 150 million were dedicated to the matter this year.





“We see it as a severe problem that the Israeli government is not prepared for a phenomenon we’re all living under,” Gafni said. “When there is a conflict in the south, all the systems work, and if that didn’t happen, there would be much greater damages. We will not give up; this must be implemented in the north.“We pray this won’t happen, but we know that the north could be exposed to attack,” Gafni added.During the Finance Committee meeting on the budget to fortify homes, the Home Front Command presented the figures: Within a kilometer from the border, 413 homes are missing a safe room; in the 1-4 km range, 4,250 homes do not have one and at 4-9 km 12,160 don’t have one. At the 9-20 km range, there are 36,000 homes without a safe room; at 20-40 km there are 100,000. Each new safe room costs NIS 100,000.Golan Vach, head of the fortification section at the Home Front Command, said that the recommendation is for the state to fully fund the safe rooms within four miles from the northern border, and to give stipends to lower-income families who live beyond that range.However, the Finance Ministry representative in the meeting, Eli Bing, said there is no budget for in-home safe rooms. Rather, the budget dedicated to fortifying the north this year is meant to ensure that all bomb shelters – which are usually communal – are fully usable.Vach also said sirens in the north only warn when a rocket is about to fall, rather than the 15-20 second warning residents of the Gaza border area have.According to Vach, the fortification of all schools in the Golan Heights is almost complete.Education Ministry Emergency Preparedness Manager Sha’altiel Rambam said there are 58 schools in the north that still need to be fortified.Most hospital functions are fully fortified, and hospitals that are not have plans prepared with the Home Front Command to ensure patients can continue to get care in case of an emergency, a Health Ministry representative said.Former defense minister MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) warned that, “At the end of the day, we define the Israeli citizen’s ability to deal [with emergencies] by one question alone: Can the State of Israel continue its everyday routine during a confrontation, and where.“In the south, the routine can continue during a confrontation, not only when it’s just tension,” Peretz added. “We should decide that surplus taxes collected in the next year be invested in fortification and improving home front preparedness.”Gafni called on the government to immediately begin installing a better warning system in the north.“If something happens, God forbid, they’ll find the money. We’re asking them to do it in advance. We may have to not pass [Finance Ministry budget requests] here until there’s a deterrent,” Gafni threatened.