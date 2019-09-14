Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Honoring Tamir

By
September 14, 2019 18:58
Music Jerusalem

Alexander Tamir enjoys a glass of homemade plum liquor.. (photo credit: BARRY DAVIS)

A special free concert honoring the memory of the late Prof. Alexander Tamir will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Eden Tamir Music Center, which he founded. Friends of the brilliant musician, who survived the Vilna Ghetto and composed one of the better known Yiddish Holocaust songs ‘Shtiller Shtiller’ when he was only 11 years old, will perform works by Bach, Chopin, Brahms, Schubert, as well as compositions by Tamir himself. They will be joined on stage by Tamir’s former students.

Admission is free but it is suggested to register in advance, e-mail: edentamir@013net.net; phone: 02-6414250, 29 Hama’ayan St., Jerusalem.


