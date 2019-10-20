Hoshanah Rabba: Thousands of Jews 'beat their lulavs' at the Kotel - watch

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people flocked to the Western Wall for vatikin, prayers recited at the break of dawn. They came in celebration of Hoshanah Rabba.





The rituals one sees at the Kotel on Hoshanah Rabba are derived from the Temple period. Participants make a circuit around the bimah or central podium, on which the Torah is read. They march holding their lulav and etrog.

Seven circuits are supposed to be completed.

Jewish tradition explains that each circuit represents a biblical figure: Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Aaron, Joseph and David. The dramatic “Hoshan-na” (literally “save us”) prayer is recited.

Seven Torah scrolls are used, as well.

Some wear white clothing to symbolize their hope to begin the New Year free of sin.

At the end of the ceremony, willow branches are tied together and struck on the floor, also a reminder of similar services held in the Holy Temple.



The Jewish holiday

The Jewish holiday Simchat Torah begins Sunday night at sundown.

