Hospital admits three-week-old baby with measles

"Measles at such a tender age is rare," Dr. Eli Somekh the Head of the Pediatric Division said.

By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
November 26, 2018 11:23
Hospital admits three-week-old baby with measles

measles 88. (photo credit: )

 
A baby was hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, in Bnei Brak, after contracting measles from his mother a week after he was born.

The mother was not inoculated and likely caught the disease from a family member.

The now, three week year-old baby was hospitalized on Friday.

"Measles at such a tender age is rare," Dr. Eli Somekh the Head of the Pediatric Division said. "There are few reports about morbidity at this age because most babies of this age are protected by the transmission of antibodies from their mother. They are also usually not exposed to cases of measles in the near vicinity."

Somekh added that women should complete vaccination prior to pregnancy, including the vaccine for measles.

There was also a report on Sunday that a flight from Bucharest to Israel on Tuesday had passengers who were infected with measles.

Yvette J. Deane translated this article.



