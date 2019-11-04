Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Controversial Jerusalem Old City Cable Car plans okayed by housing cabinet

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin said, “This is a strategic project to promote tourism in the Old City. Step-by-step we are transforming a vision into a new reality.”

By
November 4, 2019 14:58
Controversial Jerusalem Old City Cable Car plans okayed by housing cabinet

An illustration of the planned Jerusalem cable car. (photo credit: JERUSALEM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY)

The Housing Cabinet approved on Monday a controversial cable car project for Jerusalem’s Old City that will help visitors access the Western Wall.

Once it is built, it can transport some 3,000 people an hour to the site, which draws some 135,000 visitors a week.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that the project went far beyond transportation and tourism, and was a national initiative to make the area accessible to all. After waiting 2,000 years for the Western Wall the Jewish, traffic jams shouldn’t prevent people from visiting it, Kahlon said.

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin said, “This is a strategic project to promote tourism in the Old City.. Step-by-step we are transforming a vision into a new reality.”

The NGO Emek Shaveh, which works to preserve cultural heritage, has opposed the project. It’s CEO Jonathan Mizrachi said the group plans to appeal the decision to the High Court of Justice, noting that a project of this importance should not be approved by a transitional government.


Related Content

November 4, 2019
HOT Telecommunications to Expand Services to West Bank

By CODY LEVINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings