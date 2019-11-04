Controversial Jerusalem Old City Cable Car plans okayed by housing cabinet

The Housing Cabinet approved on Monday a controversial cable car project for Jerusalem’s Old City that will help visitors access the Western Wall.



Once it is built, it can transport some 3,000 people an hour to the site, which draws some 135,000 visitors a week.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that the project went far beyond transportation and tourism, and was a national initiative to make the area accessible to all. After waiting 2,000 years for the Western Wall the Jewish, traffic jams shouldn’t prevent people from visiting it, Kahlon said.Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin said, “This is a strategic project to promote tourism in the Old City .. Step-by-step we are transforming a vision into a new reality.”The NGO Emek Shaveh, which works to preserve cultural heritage, has opposed the project. It’s CEO Jonathan Mizrachi said the group plans to appeal the decision to the High Court of Justice, noting that a project of this importance should not be approved by a transitional government.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });