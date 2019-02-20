Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

How Millennials view Israel, haven't heard of BDS, study finds

Vibe Israel presented the study to President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday.

By
February 20, 2019 18:20
1 minute read.
How Millennials view Israel, haven't heard of BDS, study finds

CEO of Vibe Israel Joanna Landau [L] and to President Reuven Rivlin [R] at the presentation of the new study conducted by Bloom Consulting for Vibe Israel . (photo credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Israel is not so interesting to Millennials, a new study conducted by Bloom Consulting for Vibe Israel found out.

In a study that spread across 12 countries and included roughly 4,000 people between the ages of 15 to 55, it was discovered that Israel gets much less attention from Millennials when compared to earlier generations. Israel was ranked 49th by Millennials and in the 30th place by previous generations. This is the largest gap among the countries studied and reveals that Israel is currently not targeting the young in a successful manner.

As for BDS, 84% of those asked did not hear about it, leading to question the need to spend so much time and money to fight a movement so few people are aware of.

Israel was also seen as a religious country, which in a global world in which many shy away from religion, it might be seen as a negative thing.


Presented with the report, President Reuven Rivlin said that Israel is “a fascinating human mosaic that connects between innovation and traditions” and lauded the efforts undertaken by CEO of Vibe Israel Joanna Landau.

“To succeed,” Landue said, “we must join forces around a common vision and develop a consistent message about Israel in the world.”

Sponsored content

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Jerusalem
February 20, 2019
Hungarian FM to Post: Budapest has no problem with George Soros’ religion

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut