How Millennials view Israel, haven't heard of BDS, study finds

CEO of Vibe Israel Joanna Landau [L] and to President Reuven Rivlin [R] at the presentation of the new study conducted by Bloom Consulting for Vibe Israel .
(photo credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO)
Israel is not so interesting to Millennials, a new study conducted by Bloom Consulting for Vibe Israel found out.
In a study that spread across 12 countries and included roughly 4,000 people between the ages of 15 to 55, it was discovered that Israel gets much less attention from Millennials when compared to earlier generations. Israel was ranked 49th by Millennials and in the 30th place by previous generations. This is the largest gap among the countries studied and reveals that Israel is currently not targeting the young in a successful manner.
As for BDS, 84% of those asked did not hear about it, leading to question the need to spend so much time and money to fight a movement so few people are aware of.
Israel was also seen as a religious country, which in a global world in which many shy away from religion, it might be seen as a negative thing.
Presented with the report, President Reuven Rivlin said that Israel is “a fascinating human mosaic that connects between innovation and traditions” and lauded the efforts undertaken by CEO of Vibe Israel Joanna Landau.
“To succeed,” Landue said, “we must join forces around a common vision and develop a consistent message about Israel in the world.” Sponsored content
