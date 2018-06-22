Hundreds of Israelis surf against gas rig in Guinness record bid

Hundreds of Israeli surfers take part in what they said was a record-breaking protest against potential environmental damage from an off-shore gas development project in the Mediterranean Sea at Herzliya, Israel June 22, 2018. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Hundreds of Israeli surfers in black skull-and-crossbones shirts took to the waves on Friday in what they said was a record-breaking protest against potential environmental damage from off-shore gas development.



Organisers said 992 people, among them athletes and actors, paddled out and held hands to form a circle opposite Herzliya, promoting their demand that a planned gas rig be relocated further from Israel's Mediterranean coast.





A slogan on their shirts read: "Don't poison us."Israeli authorities say the new platform poses no environment or health threat.Friday's event would be submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition, organisers said. Guinness currently lists a 511-person circle of surfers off Huntingdon Beach, California last year as the world-record "surfing paddle-out".