The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hundreds of bereaved fathers, siblings gather in Tel Aviv

Event by Or Lamishpachot Association allowed crowd to receive free psychological sessions as well as spa treatments and more

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 18:45
Event by Or Lamishpachot Association allowed crowd to receive free psychological sessions as well as spa treatments and more (photo credit: OR LAMISHPACHOT ASSOCIATION)
Event by Or Lamishpachot Association allowed crowd to receive free psychological sessions as well as spa treatments and more
(photo credit: OR LAMISHPACHOT ASSOCIATION)
Some 450 bereaved fathers and siblings gathered at the Dan Panorama on Sunday for a day of relaxation and enjoyment organized by the Or Lamishpachot Association.
The non-for-profit Association, which acts as a family bereavement support group, arranged the day for the parents whose sons or daughters fell while serving in the IDF, either during military operations or in terror attacks.
The group, led by Lt.-Col.(ret.) Irit Oren Gunders, aims to help bereaved families escape their loneliness and depression following the loss of their child. The day saw attendees receive psychology sessions with Prof. Yoram Yovel, as well as being treated to spa treatments, reflexology sessions, wine tasting, group dances, and more.
The day also included panel discussions as well as speeches by parents, siblings and Prof. Uriel Riechman who lost his brother Gad in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War.
Recounting the story of how he found out about his brother’s death, Reichman told the crowd that when his parents were told that one of their sons had fallen in battle his mother asked “which one? We were three brothers who had gone to battle.”
While Reichman told the crowd that he was “embarrassed” to share his personal story to a crowd with similar stories, “we have a shared pain... There’s always the memory, and what the memories drive you to accomplish.”
Renana Teharlev, the sister of Sgt. Elhai Teharlev who was killed in a vehicular ramming attack at the Ofra junction in the West Bank in 2017, also spoke at the event and honored her father who, she said, embraces his grief every day instead of trying to ignore it.
“I know that everyday you walk into Elhai’s room, you take a breath, and start your day. Grief, pain and hardships are an integral part of your life. And instead of removing it, resisting it, being angry with it, trying to confront it, and to chase it away, you embrace it,” she told her father who was in the crowd. “You embrace it strongly with both hands, giving it space. Thus teaching us all to live with the pain, to contain it and to embrace it.”
Her father’s ability to speak about the pain and his son’s death “with emotion and without being afraid” has given the family the ability to “live with the pain..to combine it with life..to endure the pain, accept it, to be open-minded and to have courage and compassion.”
Gunders, who has been organizing similar events for over 1,000 bereaved families since founding the Or Lamishpachot Association in 2008, thanked the families for attending the event.
“Your presence here today symbolizes the message of getting up, of shaking off and regeneration,” she said, adding that they have taken “small steps, with faith and determination” for the sake of their families to start each week since their losses.
“Talking, laughing, sharing, and daring to touch on things that don't touch you on a daily basis... Thank you for deciding to change your routine and come to an event that is all about you,” Gunders added.
http://www.or4family.org.il/


Tags IDF family IDF Soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The toxic ramifications of haredi education on Israeli society By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by