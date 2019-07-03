IAF strikes weapons trucks from Sinai - report

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israeli Air Force jets struck various weapon trucks headed to the Gaza Strip from Sinai, i24 news reported . The shipments included Iranian missiles meant for Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the strikes began in November and the last one took place in May.

In addition to these operations, Egypt confiscated large sums of money meant to be smuggled into the Gaza strip and the Gaza factions reduced further shipments.

An Islamist insurgency in the desolate, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has increased in violence and pace since the Egyptian military toppled President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.

Egyptian president Abdel Fateh al-Sisi has waged extensive military operations against Islamic State militants in Sinai, who despite the small size of the group in the peninsula is considered by many to be one of the most effective ISIS franchises outside Syria and Iraq and have carried out numerous deadly attacks on Egyptian security forces.

Israel has a 240-kilometer border with the restive Sinai peninsula and Cairo and Jerusalem have been reported to have been closely cooperating in the fight against militants since Sisi rose to power.

According to foreign reports, Israel has operated beyond its borders to thwart the smuggling of rockets into the blockaded Gaza Strip, reportedly working with Egyptian forces in the Sinai peninsula.

In January CBS News aired an interview with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in which he said that military cooperation between Egypt and Israel has reached “unprecedented levels” in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Egyptian military announced in January that it had destroyed 37 cross-border tunnels linking the Gaza Strip to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula over the past year.

The Egyptian military began cracking down on tunnels stretching from the Hamas-run coastal enclave into the restive peninsula since the country’s September 2013 military coup.

Cairo has in the past flooded Hamas tunnels along the Gaza Strip with sea-water or sewage and has destroyed hundreds of home on the Egyptian side of Rafah to remove the tunnels.

Israel’s military has also been investing extensive efforts in locating cross-border tunnels from Gaza and has destroyed 15 terror tunnels which infiltrated into Israeli territory this past year, including one tunnel which stretched into both Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula near the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



