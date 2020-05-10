The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

ICC: Smear campaigns don't change facts about 'Palestine' probe

'Fact: my Office is executing its mandate concerning Palestine situation with utmost professionalism, independence and objectivity in strict conformity with the Rome Statute'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 10, 2020 03:29
ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (photo credit: REUTERS)
ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda
(photo credit: REUTERS)
International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has responded to opposition to the court's investigation into alleged war crimes against Palestinians, stressing that "misinformation and smear campaigns" do not change facts about the conduct of the court concerning 'Palestine.'
"Fact: my Office is executing its mandate concerning Palestine situation with utmost professionalism, independence and objectivity in strict conformity with the Rome Statute. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is simply misled and unfounded," Bensouda was quoted as saying on the ICC's Twitter on Friday.
 
At the end of April, Bensouda issued a legal brief stating that 'Palestine' is considered a state, despite a number of objections to the contrary by member states.
Israeli, American, Australian and European officials, among others, have spoken out against the move by Bensouda to launch an investigation into the Palestinian territories regarding war crimes. Israel is not a member of the Rome Statute and has not accepted ICC jurisdiction.


Tags ICC Palestine international criminal court Palestinian Fatou Bensouda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by