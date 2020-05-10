ICC: Smear campaigns don't change facts about 'Palestine' probe

"Fact: my Office is executing its mandate concerning Palestine situation with utmost professionalism, independence and objectivity in strict conformity with the Rome Statute. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is simply misled and unfounded," Bensouda was quoted as saying on the ICC's Twitter on Friday.

At the end of April, Bensouda issued a legal brief stating that 'Palestine' is considered a state , despite a number of objections to the contrary by member states.

Israeli, American, Australian and European officials, among others, have spoken out against the move by Bensouda to launch an investigation into the Palestinian territories regarding war crimes. Israel is not a member of the Rome Statute and has not accepted ICC jurisdiction.