IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met U.S. European Commander Tod Wolters

This is the first time Kochavi met the American four-star General who heads EUCOM, which includes Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 25, 2019 18:24
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met U.S. European Commander Tod Wolters

U.S. European Commander Tod Wolters [L] and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi [R] during the meeting. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

 
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met on Thursday with US four-star Gen. Tod Wolters, who leads US European Command (EUCOM) and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

Kochavi and Wolters discussed a variety of security issues, among them US ballistic missile defense used in the defense of Israel, command and control, and logistics support.

Kochavi thanked Wolters for the strong relationship between the IDF and the US Armed Forces, and the contribution of the US to regional stability.

Based in Stuttgart, EUCOM includes Europe, Russia, Israel and Greenland.

