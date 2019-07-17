IDF, Shin Bet foil Hamas money laundering ring

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The IDF foiled a Hamas money laundering network in the West Bank on Tuesday in a joint operation with Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, the military announced.



The operation exposed a money transfer network from the Gaza Strip to Ramallah, which operated in coordination between senior Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip and their Hamas operatives in the West Bank.

“The network that we have now exposed operated under the guise of a civilian organization in an attempt to conceal the money's origin and destination,” the military said in a statement.According to the military, the network was operated by a civilian traveling and passport-issuing agency named "Al-Haramain," which is owned by the Hani brothers and Firas Blbiesi, along with a money exchanger named Mohammad Swesi, who all operate from the Gaza Strip.As part of the operation, IDF troops along with Shin Bet officers arrested three suspects who are operatives of the Hamas-run cell in the West Bank, Ibrahim Mzfr-A Mazari’ and his brother Khaled from the village of Al-Nubani near Ariel and Mohammad Abu Salim from A Rantis.Ibrahim and Abu Salim were both formerly incarcerated in Israeli prisons.The money was transferred using the "Hawwalah" method, a money transfer system implemented by offsetting debts between a number of independent money exchangers while using a minimal amount of cash, therefore not needing to register in international banking systems.“The large amounts of money transferred through this method were used for organizational terror activity and for funding the salaries of Hamas operatives,” the IDF said, adding that “following the money transfer from the Gaza Strip into the West Bank, IDF and Shin Bet have strengthened enforcement measures against civilian companies cooperating with terror organizations in the area and in the Gaza Strip.”An officer in the Intelligence Directorate, Lt. Col. A was quoted as saying that "the methods used by Hamas for money transfer are familiar to us and we are operating to thwart and disrupt them in cooperation with the ISA. The IDF will continue to operate in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians using all the measures available to us."Israeli security forces, including the IDF, police and Shin Bet intelligence agency, carry out near nightly raids in the West Bank in an attempt to arrest Palestinians suspected of violence against Israelis and confiscate funds believed linked to terror.The IDF has confiscated half a million shekel in terror funds since the beginning of the year compared to the NIS 2 million seized in 2018.

