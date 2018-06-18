IDF combatants receive newly-designed ranks, badges

The IDF unveiled a new line of ranks and badges to their combat soldiers' collection of military accessories.



According to the IDF, this is a move to help improve the morale and performance of the soldiers who are the first to go into battle.





COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)



The new line of military "bling," exclusive to combat soldiers serving on land, in the air and at sea, include a newly designed pin decorated with the traditional sword and olive leaf in front of an olive green rectangular background.New Pin (In addition, the combat soldiers will also be granted a new embroidered rank to display on the forearm of their uniforms.The pin and rank will be awarded to soldiers who have completed at least 12 months of combat service and the first ceremony in which they will be granted by their unit commanders, is scheduled for the near future.