June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
IDF combatants receive newly-designed ranks, badges

Elite soldier uniforms are getting an upgrade

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 18, 2018 17:09
1 minute read.
Soldier holding the newly designed pin

Soldier holding the newly designed pin. (photo credit: COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

The IDF unveiled a new line of ranks and badges to their combat soldiers' collection of military accessories.

According to the IDF, this is a move to help improve the morale and performance of the soldiers who are the first to go into battle.

The new line of military "bling," exclusive to combat soldiers serving on land, in the air and at sea, include a newly designed pin decorated with the traditional sword and olive leaf in front of an olive green rectangular background.

New pin (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)



New ranks
New Pin (COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)


A soldier with his new pin and rank (COURTESY IDF SPOKEMAN'S OFFICE)



Closeup of new rank and pin (COURTESY IDF SPOKEMAN'S OFFICE)


In addition, the combat soldiers will also be granted a new embroidered rank to display on the forearm of their uniforms.

The pin and rank will be awarded to soldiers who have completed at least 12 months of combat service and the first ceremony in which they will be granted by their unit commanders, is scheduled for the near future. 


