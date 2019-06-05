IDF intel chief: Iran may not get a bomb even if it leaves nuke deal

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Even if Iran leaves the 2015 nuclear deal out of anger at the US maximum pressure campaign against it, it may fail to obtain a nuclear bomb, IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Heiman said on Wednesday.



Speaking at the Israel Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center in Tel Aviv, Heiman did not clearly specify whether the failure would stem from Iran deciding to make moves toward a bomb very slowly to reduce the risk of global intervention, a scientific failure or due to a preemptive strike.

He said “Iran is under unprecedented pressure from every direction by US sanctions,” noting that the Islamic republic has been lashing out in a risky way with low-grade attacks in the region as well as making threats about moving its nuclear enrichment forward.Moving to the Lebanese arena, he said that the recent visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Beirut when he delivered threats related to Hezbollah, could be a game-changer for the group’s status in Lebanon after years of ignoring its negative impact.Further, he dismissed threats by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah who recently threatened Israel with new more powerful and more exact missiles.Heiman said that Israeli intelligence knows about all of Hezbollah’s capabilities “maybe even better than Nasrallah,” and without making light of Hezbollah, added that some of the threatened weapons are not even operational.In the area of intelligence collection, he said that “the vast majority of our intelligence today comes from cyber.”Moreover, he said that “only our imagination limits” how far Israel can go with its new incredible cyber intelligence collection abilities.In addition, he noted that it was “fascinating” to watch Hamas going through the process of trying to become a [party which is responsible for building infrastructure and the Gaza area under its control.He warned that Islamic Jihad was a much more unstable force which fundamentally still views itself as a resistance force which must act aggressively.

