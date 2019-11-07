IDF maps house of Dolev terrorist for demolition, arrests 11 Palestinians

The IDF mapped the house of Kassem Shabli, one of the terrorists who carried out an attack near the West Bank town of Dolev in August, in which 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was murdered.



The mapping was done in order to prepare for the demolition of the house in Kfar Kobar on Wednesday night.

Kassem a-Karim Ragah Shabli, 25, a member of the PFLP, was arrested in the past for involvement in terrorist activities. Kassem provided the explosives that were used in the IED as well as assisted in assembling it and took part in the killing of Shnerb.Two other terrorists were arrested for involvement in the attack.Overnight, the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police arrested 11 Palestinians suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces. The suspects were transferred for questioningDuring searches in Kfar Kobar and Tul Karem, IDF soldiers found thousands of shekels in terrorist funds.Alon Einhorn contributed to this report.

