IDF move to accommodate recruits from LGBT homes enrages rabbis

A SWEARING-in ceremony for new recruits of the Paratroopers Brigade.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The IDF has made several changes lately in their forms that new recruits are given to fill out during their recruitment process, aimed at adjusting it to be more relevant for soldiers with gay parents, according to Army Radio.
New recruits are supposed to fill in their parent's names and information when filling in preliminary forms on the day of their recruitment.
Lately, the IDF has made changes to the forms and where it used to ask for the information of the father and mother, it now asks for the names of "Parent 1" and "Parent 2."
The change has reportedly been made in order to accommodate recruits with gay parents.
"The IDF periodically updates and changes the forms according to the comments received and the needs that arise from the screening process," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit explained.
Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, chairman of the Community Rabbis Association, responded to the report, saying: "Why not change the Ten Commandments to say 'Honor thy Parent 1 and thy Parent 2' instead of 'Honor thy father and thy mother,'" he told Srugim.
The Liba Yehudit association also responded to the report, claiming that "It is regrettable to see the decision made by the IDF."
The IDF change to their forms comes amid tensions over Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman's demands on the haredi draft bill that put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ability to form a coalition at risk, due to disagreements between the smaller parties he intends to form a government with.
