IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon to Israel

Bags found in the area contained about 40 guns and magazines which were meant to be transferred from Lebanon into Israel. The background of the incident is being investigated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 08:43
Weapons found in prevented weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon into Israel, September 2019

Weapons found in prevented weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon into Israel, September 2019. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF and Israel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanon into Israel in September, according to an IDF spokesperson.

An IDF field observer from the 869th battalion spotted two suspects acting suspiciously on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel near the border fence. IDF soldiers went to the scene to check the issue.

Bags found in the area contained about 40 pistols and magazines which were meant to be smuggled from Lebanon into Israel. The background of the incident is being looked into.

One suspect was arrested on the Israeli side of the border and was transferred for questioning by security forces.

IDF observer Private Adi ben Naim (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"I saw a suspect approaching the fence and immediately realized that this was an unusual incident," said Pvt. Adi ben Naim, the field observer who identified the suspects. "I alerted the troops and directed them to the location. It was only after the incident that I realized that a very large weapon-smuggling attempt was thwarted. My job as a field observer is to identify what takes place in the field and alert my commanders; which is exactly what I did in this incident.


