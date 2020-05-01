IDF searches home of Kfar Saba terrorist, arrest extended

Dozens of Palestinians were injured by tear gas fired by the IDF soldiers amid clashes as they entered Tulkarm, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. The soldiers searched Risha's home, questioned the residents and left.

Risha, 19, was brought before the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court and his arrest was extended for six days. Risha was in Israel illegally and was shot during the terror attack. He is in stable condition, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission.

On Tuesday, Israel's Remembrance Day, Risha stabbed a 62-year-old woman in a suspected terrorist attack next to the G Mall in Kfar Saba on Tuesday, just minutes before the national ceremony at Mount Herzl in memory of those who have fallen to terrorist attacks was to take place.

The victim, A., told Channel 12 news that she was waiting at a bus stop when he came from behind her. She asked him if there was a bus and he murmured something. "After a few seconds, suddenly, he attacked me on my head, he gave me a savage beating, I tried to fight him, he flinched a bit and then he came back again and kept attacking me," said A.

"It was the afternoon, I was on a street full of cars and I shouted 'Help! Help!' and people still didn't get what was happening there, and on Remembrance Day no less," explained A. Soon after, a man stopped his vehicle, grabbed his weapon and shot the terrorist. "This man saved me, I remember that I managed to ask him 'What's your name?' and he told me that it didn't matter. I remember that I fell on the street and I was completely covered in blood from my head and from upper torso."

A. told Channel 12 that Risha was trying to kill her. "He had a look of 'murder in his eyes,' even after I ran he didn't get scared he ran after me with the knife and I shouted to civilians so that someone would stop him."

She was treated by Magen David Adom medics and paramedics at the scene and transferred to the trauma center at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. "You saved my life," said A. in thanks to the man who stopped the terrorist who she still hasn't met, calling him a "true hero."

The woman underwent surgery on Tuesday evening and was placed in the center's intensive care unit.

She is stable and in "good" condition, according to a doctor from the medical center.

The stabbing victim’s sister said she was stabbed seven times, but her internal organs were not injured, Kan 11 reported. She expressed her regret that the man who shot the stabber did not kill the terrorist.