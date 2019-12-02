IDF soldier, 19, arrested on suspicion of raping 12-year-old girl

Israeli Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Rishon Lezion on suspicion of committing sex offenses, including the rape of a 12-year-old girl from the north of the country, who he met online. On Monday morning, he will be brought to a hearing to extend his detention in Nazareth Magistrate's Court. The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv, stated that the man is a soldier who serves in the Military Police Criminal Investigations Division.The police were able to locate the suspect, using technological means. He allegedly contacted the minor online, and committed serious crimes against her to the point of rape.Police stated that, "sex crimes in general and sex offenses particularly against a minor are the most serious. The Israeli police are working against offenders in both the real and the virtual domain, using all the technological means at its disposal, all with the aim of exposing the criminals' identity and bringing them to justice."