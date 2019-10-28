IDF soldier missing for over 24 hours – Army Radio reports





Search parties are attempting to track him down since Sunday evening, Army radio reported in a tweet on Sunday. IDF soldier Eliezer Ashkenazi, 20-year-old, had gone missing on Sunday morning in Kfar Saba, Ynet reported . He is likely wearing IDF uniforms, the public is asked to notify police should he be seen.Search parties are attempting to track him down since Sunday evening, Army radio reported in a tweet on Sunday.

צה"ל: חייל נעדר מאז שעות הבוקר. החל משעות הערב עורכים כוחות צה"ל, חוקרי מצ"ח ומשטרת ישראל חיפושים אחריו@TsahiDabush — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 27, 2019

The search is being carried out by Military Police, Police, and Army units.

