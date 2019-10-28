Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF soldier missing for over 24 hours – Army Radio reports

The soldier had gone missing on Sunday morning and the IDF had been looking for his whereabouts since Sunday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 06:40
IDF soldiers partake in a drill . (photo credit: IDF)

IDF soldier Eliezer Ashkenazi, 20-year-old, had gone missing on Sunday morning in Kfar Saba, Ynet reported.  He is likely wearing IDF uniforms, the public is asked to notify police should he be seen. 

Search parties are attempting to track him down since Sunday evening, Army radio reported in a tweet on Sunday. 
The search is being carried out by Military Police, Police, and Army units. 


October 28, 2019
