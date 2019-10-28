IDF soldier missing for over 24 hours – Army Radio reports

IDF soldiers partake in a drill .
(photo credit: IDF)
IDF soldier Eliezer Ashkenazi, 20-year-old, had gone missing on Sunday morning in Kfar Saba, Ynet reported
. He is likely wearing IDF uniforms, the public is asked to notify police should he be seen.
Search parties are attempting to track him down since Sunday evening, Army radio reported in a tweet on Sunday.
The search is being carried out by Military Police, Police, and Army units.
