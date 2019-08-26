IDF to Gaza: Don't let Iran exploit you to start war with Israel

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during an-anti Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip August 23, 2019. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

Gaza leaders, such as the Islamic Jihad, care more about Iranian interests than those of the Palestinians living under their rule, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Kamil Abu Rukun said in an Arabic message he posted on his Facebook page Monday.



Enemies who are “close and distant to you” seek to “ignite a war” that would cause a loss of stability and security, he wrote.

Under the direction of Iran, the Islamic Jihad is harming Palestinians in Gaza by threatening their security and that of the region. "You are the ones who will bear the consequences,” he said.He spoke after Palestinians in Gaza fired three rockets at Israel Sunday night. Israel in return struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including the office of a Hamas Battalion commander.The IDF will respond in kind to attacks against its territory and its citizens, Rukin said. “Israel will protect its citizens. That is something that your leaders and their allies do not do. The [terror] organizations in Gaza and their allies are more concerned with what is best for Iran, than what is in your best interest.”Earlier in the day he announced that Israel had decided to cut in half the amount of fuel it allows to be transported into the Gaza Strip, through the Kerem Shalom crossing. The Gaza power plant is dependent on that fuel - any reduction of fuel, means a loss of electricity for Gaza, which already operates on only about 12 hours of electricity a day.Rukin said the 50% cut in the fuel was a direct response to the rocket fire.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

