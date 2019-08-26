Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF to Gaza: Don't let Iran exploit you to start war with Israel

Enemies who are “close and distant to you” seek to “ignite a war” that would cause a loss of stability and security, he wrote.

By
August 26, 2019 11:50
1 minute read.
IDF to Gaza: Don't let Iran exploit you to start war with Israel

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during an-anti Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip August 23, 2019. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

Gaza leaders, such as the Islamic Jihad, care more about Iranian interests than those of the Palestinians living under their rule, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Kamil Abu Rukun said in an Arabic message he posted on his Facebook page Monday.

Enemies who are “close and distant to you” seek to “ignite a war” that would cause a loss of stability and security, he wrote.

Under the direction of Iran, the Islamic Jihad is harming Palestinians in Gaza by threatening their security and that of the region. "You are the ones who will bear the consequences,” he said.

He spoke after Palestinians in Gaza fired three rockets at Israel Sunday night. Israel in return struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including the office of a Hamas Battalion commander.

The IDF will respond in kind to attacks against its territory and its citizens, Rukin said. “Israel will protect its citizens. That is something that your leaders and their allies do not do. The [terror] organizations in Gaza and their allies are more concerned with what is best for Iran, than what is in your best interest.”

Earlier in the day he announced that Israel had decided to cut in half the amount of fuel it allows to be transported into the Gaza Strip, through the Kerem Shalom crossing. The Gaza power plant is dependent on that fuel - any reduction of fuel, means a loss of electricity for Gaza, which already operates on only about 12 hours of electricity a day.

Rukin said the 50% cut in the fuel was a direct response to the rocket fire.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

IDF soldiers searching in the West Bank for the terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb, August 2019
August 26, 2019
Shin Bet denies reports Dolev terror cell caught

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings