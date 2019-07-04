IDF to allow Reform rabbis to officiate at military funerals

The funeral in Jerusalem Mt. Herzl Military cemetery of Ziv Mizrahi, 18, who was stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant at the Dor Allon gas station on Route 443 in the West Bank. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Israel’s military will now allow a Refofm rabbi to conduct full military funerals for fallen secular soldiers, complete with all military characteristics the NGO Hiddush announced Thursday.

The ruling came three years after a petition was filed by Attorney Uri Regev on behalf of the Hiddush Association for Religious Freedom and Equality against the IDF, claiming that non-Orthodox soldiers were discriminated against.

In 2017, Hiddush petitioned that the army's orders be changed so as to enable a full military burial that respects the worldview and way of life of fallen IDF soldiers and their families who might prefer a secular or non-Orthodox burial.

The petition claims the IDF does not allow for every Jewish soldier to be buried according to his faith and forces him to submit to an Orthodox military funeral run by the military rabbinate.

For decades, the military order dictated that soldiers must be buried by a military rabbi in accordance to Jewish law in an Orthodox religious ceremony.

While the IDF changed its orders allowing families of fallen soldiers to determine whether to have a religious or civil funeral in 2017, it would not include several military characteristics including ceremonial carrying of the coffin, a wreath-laying ceremony, an honor guard and a firing squad, and an official eulogy made by the IDF.

In response to Hiddush's appeals and following negotiations between the two sides, the IDF agreed to re-establish the orders in a manner that would enable the families to choose the nature of the military funeral ceremony, in accordance with the demands of Hadash.

With the ruling by the Supreme Court the military and the military rabbinate will now allow rabbis and Reform rabbis and other streams of Judaism to conduct full military burial ceremonies and secular funerals in military cemeteries.

Rabbi Regev, the director of the Hiddush Association for Religious Freedom and Equality, expressed his satisfaction with the ruling which will enable “full and practical recognition of the right of IDF soldiers to grant them the last honor in accordance with their faith and respect their way of life,” read a statement put out by Hadash.

In the hearing held Thursday before the High Court of Justice, the IDF promised to publish the additional amendment to the orders in the coming months.

