IDF units attack Hamas position in Gaza Strip – Report

IDF forces shelled a Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip east of Deir al-Balah, Sky News Arabia reported on Saturday morning.

Shots were reported in the northwestern Negev near the Gaza border community of Kissufim.

