IDF units attack Hamas position in Gaza Strip – Report

Shots were reported in the northwestern Negev near the Gaza border community of Kissufim.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 10, 2019 05:58
IDF soldiers during a West Bank drill . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF forces shelled a Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip east of Deir al-Balah, Sky News Arabia reported on Saturday morning. 


Shots were reported in the northwestern Negev near the Gaza border community of Kissufim. 
Palestinian media reported that militants approached the Gaza border and threw grenades at IDF soldiers, Ynet reported. 

The militants were reportedly attacked by IDF soldiers.  

IDF forces had been searching for the killers of Dvir Sorek since Thursday morning. 


19-year-old Sorek was stabbed to death, he was a Yeshiva student and an IDF soldier. Hamas and Islamic Jihad lauded the attack




