IDFWO’s “Otzma Quarantine Camp”

Approximately 500 orphans of fallen Israeli soldiers and security forces personnel received personal kits over the past few days. The kits were delivered by the IDF Widows and Organization Staff and Volunteers – who wore protective gloves and masks in adhesion to the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, the IDFWO had to cancel the “Otzma” camp, which was supposed to take place during Passover break, with hundreds of orphans attending. As an alternative, under the guidance of Shlomi Nahumson, director of the youth department at the organization, they distributed kits, to show the children that the organization is still thinking of him.

Each child was given a kit and was also given a special personalized T-shirt with a humorous caption and a personal greeting from the organization's chairwoman, Tami Shelach.

"Despite being physically far away, the boys and girls are close to our hearts," says Shelach. "The special kits are designed to relieve boredom and to help the children cope with these tough times."