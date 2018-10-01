October 02 2018
|
Tishrai, 23, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
IN PICTURES: Second Hakafot in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Celebrations took place across Israel, including Rabin square in Tel Aviv and at the Kotel in Jerusalem.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
October 1, 2018 22:07
1 minute read.
Celebration on Kikar Rabin for Simchat Torah, 2018.

Celebration on Kikar Rabin for Simchat Torah, 2018. . (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 
On Simchat Torah, the Torah scrolls are taken out of the ark. People dance, walk and sing around the scrolls in great joy.

The habit of circling around the Torah scrolls, Hakafot (“circles”), is a memorable event which symbolizes communal cooperation and unity.

Usually celebrated on the eve of Simchat Torah, hakafot are once again conducted in the morning and on the eve of Shemini Atzeret.



Sukkot celebrations in Jerusalem, September 27, 2018 (Dennis Zinn)

Second Hakafot take place on the second say Yom Tov of the Diaspora (Simchat Torah in the Diaspora). It is a time when people go into the streets with Torah scrolls and dance once more.

Celebrations took place across Israel, including on Rabin square in Tel Aviv and at the Kotel in Jerusalem.


Second Hakafot at the Kotel (Western Wall) in Jerusalem











Second Hakafot on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv








