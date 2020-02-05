The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Illegal Miniature dog breeding compound was found in central Israel.

The dogs were all found in dire physical condition, suffering from bruises as well as negligence. They were kept in terrible living conditions, as well as small cages reeking of feces and urine.

By OMRI RON  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 05:58
Miniature dogs kept in sub-standard conditions (photo credit: HEFER VALLEY REGIONAL COUNCIL VETERINARY DIVISION)
Miniature dogs kept in sub-standard conditions
(photo credit: HEFER VALLEY REGIONAL COUNCIL VETERINARY DIVISION)
Several dogs were found being kept in sub-standard conditions on Monday in central Israel, in what was allegedly an illegal dog breeding compound.
The compound was found after a complaint was filed to the Hefer Valley Regional Council regarding an unusual sound of dogs barking in the area. 

The council's veterinary service arrived to inspect the complaint only to find about 30 dogs being kept in substandard conditions.
The compound was raided in a joint operation that took place on Monday, with the combined efforts of the veterinary division of  the Hefer Valley Regional Council, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, rangers and the Border Police, who confiscated about 30 dogs altogether, all of which were subsequently taken into veterinary care.

Most of the dogs were females of miniature breeds and were pregnant, most likely being kept there for breeding purposes, with the resulting puppies planned to be sold to the highest bidder.
The dogs were all found in dire physical condition, suffering from bruises as well as negligence. They were kept in terrible living conditions, as well as small cages reeking of feces and urine.    


Tags Border Police dogs animal abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Micah Halpern The week of Kobe Bryant, impeachment and the Trump peace plan By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by