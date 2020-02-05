Illegal Miniature dog breeding compound was found in central Israel.

Several dogs were found being kept in sub-standard conditions on Monday in central Israel, in what was allegedly an illegal dog breeding compound.The compound was found after a complaint was filed to the Hefer Valley Regional Council regarding an unusual sound of dogs barking in the area.
Most of the dogs were females of miniature breeds and were pregnant, most likely being kept there for breeding purposes, with the resulting puppies planned to be sold to the highest bidder. The dogs were all found in dire physical condition, suffering from bruises as well as negligence. They were kept in terrible living conditions, as well as small cages reeking of feces and urine.
The compound was raided in a joint operation that took place on Monday, with the combined efforts of the veterinary division of the Hefer Valley Regional Council, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, rangers and the Border Police, who confiscated about 30 dogs altogether, all of which were subsequently taken into veterinary care.
