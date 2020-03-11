Impact of coronavirus on Knesset swearing-in to be decided

Channel 12 report that Health Ministry officials said the Knesset would be excluded from the directive prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people.



Such an exclusion would permit the swearing-in ceremony and other meetings of the Knesset.

But Edelstein's associates denied the report.

"No decision has been made yet," a source close to Edelstein said.

Instead, the Knesset's director-general and legal adviser would check with the Health Ministry on Thursday, regarding the impact of the new directive on the Knesset.