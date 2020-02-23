In a nod to authorization, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it planned to connected twelve West Bank outposts to the electricity grid.This included five in Samaria, three in the South Hebron Hills, two in Gush Etzion and two in Binyamin. The Yesha Council thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for issuing the directive that would the suffering of the fledgling communities that have lived for so many years without easy access to electricity.“This is another important step the Prime Minister has taken of regulating these communities," the Yesha council said. It added that it planned to continue to work to bring one million new residents to Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said the move corrects an historic injustice and called on Netanyahu to authorize all the outposts. Dagan also thanked Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and his settlements advisor Avi Ro’eh. South Hebron Hills Council head Yochai Damri said that “sovereignty would be tested in deeds, not words.”The outposts on the list are: Nofei Nehemia, Yair Farm, Hill 851, Maoz Tzvi, Shaharit, Pnei Kedem, Tekoa D, Mitzpe Lachish, Avigail, Asael, Esh Kodesh and Ahiya.