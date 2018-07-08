July 08 2018
|
Tammuz, 25, 5778
|
In pictures: Knesset dishes up World Cup menu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 8, 2018 20:51
1 minute read.
Soccer balls and world flags hung up around the Knesset cafeteria, July 8, 2018

Soccer balls and world flags hung up around the Knesset cafeteria, July 8, 2018. (photo credit: KNESSET)

 
The Knesset decorated its cafeterias Sunday with flags in honor of the World Cup.

Flags hung in the Knesset cafetira in honor of the World Cup, July 8, 2018 (Knesset)

Entrees from the four remaining teams in the tournament - France, England, Belgium and Croatia - will be served to Members of Knesset on Monday.

Soccer balls and world flags hung up around the Knesset cafeteria, July 8, 2018 (Knesset)

Roast beef in a Dijon sauce will represent France, fish and chips represent England, salmon croissant for Belgium, and Italian-influenced Croatia will be represented by pasta, risotto and pizza.

Soccer balls and world flags hung up around the Knesset cafeteria, July 8, 2018 (Knesset)



France topped Uruguay 2-0 despite taking only two shots on target to advance to the semifinals, squaring off against a Belgian side that topped tournament-heavyweight Brazil 2-1 on Friday. England, winners over Sweden 2-0, will take on Croatia after the squad took down host Russia in penalty kicks late Saturday night.

The winners will meet in the World Cup final on July 15th.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.

