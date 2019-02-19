In rare move, commander of elite IDF commando unit retiring from army life

New Sayeret Matkal commander sworn in.
(photo credit: COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
The commander of the elite commando unit Sayeret Matkal (General Staff Reconnaissance Unit), Colonel H., is retiring from his position in another two months, and will not continue serving in the IDF, according to Israel news reports on Tuesday.
Colonel H.'s decision to retire comes only a few months after IDF Lieutenant Colonel M. was killed in Khan Yunis in what was considered to be a failed IDF operation.
The commander's decision to retire completely from the IDF and begin life as a private decision is a highly unusual one. All commanders of the elite Sayeret Matkal for the past 23 years have continued serving in the IDF until the end of their careers, most moving up in rank, some to the position of major-general.
"The commander of the Sayeret Matkal commando unit is a professional, dedicated and respected officer who has contributed and continues to contribute to the security of the state of Israel for the 26 years of his service. In the last three years in which he commanded the Sayeret Matkal, the unit carried out many operations and was awarded the Chief of Staff's medal," the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.
"During his service, he made a decision to retire at the end of his position in order to pursue personal goals unrelated to the security realm," the statement concluded.
