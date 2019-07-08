Indonesian Muslim delegation visits Israeli Diamond Exchange

Yoram Dvash and Mufti Hassan meet at Israeli Diamond Exchange.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A delegation from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce came to Israel to visit the Israeli Diamond Exchange over the weekend.
The seven Indonesian representatives were given a tour and met with senior officials from the Israeli Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan. The Israeli Export Institute was responsible for the meeting.
The meeting was led by vice president of the Indonesian Trade Organization Mufti Hassan who met with Yoram Dvash, president of the Israeli Diamond Exchange.
Dvash said, “This visit is part of a very important trend of strengthening the ties of Muslim companies and businessmen with the State of Israel and with Israelis.”
The two parties met to discuss cooperation and the establishment of trade relations between the two countries.
In 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was time for Israel and Indonesia to establish diplomatic ties. However, the Republic of Indonesia said they will not consider normalization with Israel until the Palestinian people have full independence.
Indonesia is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and says one of their main goals while on the council is to “deal with the Palestinian issue.”
The country has the largest Muslim population in the world and prides itself on being a peaceful democracy.
