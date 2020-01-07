The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ingathering Jewish exiles, even those who think differently

Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef took a page out of former US President Bill Clinton's playbook when he blamed the country's woes on Russian immigrants.

By HERB KEINON  
JANUARY 7, 2020 22:15
Man blowing the shofar at Ben-Gurion International Airport. (photo credit: HILEL MEIR/TPS)
Man blowing the shofar at Ben-Gurion International Airport.
(photo credit: HILEL MEIR/TPS)

   Last week an anonymous Yisrael Beytenu MK named Alex Kushnir, who immigrated 28 years ago from Ukraine, infuriated the ultra-Orthodox, and many who are not ultra-Orthodox, by insinuating that the breakdown of the country's health system was due to a service the Health Funds provide for some religious women regarding matters of family purity.
    His words were called antisemitic by some, first and foremost by ultra-Orthodox politicians.
    That same week, Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak  Yosef, in comments that only came to light on Tuesday, infuriated the country's Russian-speaking community, and many who are not Russian speaking, by alleging that immigrants from the former Soviet Union who are not Jewish according to Jewish law were brought into the country as part of a conspiracy to weaken the ultra-Orthodox parties and pry power out of their hands
    His words, too, were called antisemitic, first and foremost by Russian-speaking politicians, such as Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.
    And therein lies the danger of a never-ending election cycle: it pits tribe against tribe in an ugly spiral of attempted marginalization of one sector by the other.
    But while Kushnir is an anonymous MK, Yosef is one of the country's two chief rabbis, a position whose role – at least theoretically – is to unify, not divide.
    “The chief rabbinate will have an impact by virtue of its constant efforts to bring people together, to inject a spirit of harmony among all parties and factions, and to strengthen the Torah and its honor in the Holy Land and throughout the world,” Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook wrote idealistically of the position when he was appointed chief rabbi in 1921.
    Although the chief rabbinate has for long failed to live up those lofty goals, at a minimum it should be expected that Yosef not tear a sheet out of the playbook of former US president Bill Clinton and scold the Russian immigrants for not fitting their preferred political mold.
    Clinton, in comments in 2010, slammed the Russian-speaking immigrants as being the central obstacle to reaching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.
    “An increasing number of young people in the IDF are the children of Russians and settlers, the hardest-core people against a division of the land. This presents a staggering problem," Clinton said. "It’s a different Israel. Sixteen percent of Israelis speak Russian."
    Clinton vented against the Russian immigrants because they did not live up to his vision as to what Israelis should be, and how they should think.
    What both Clinton and Yosef need to understand, however, is that the Russian-speaking immigrants in the country are here by right – by virtue of the Law of Return which is one of this country's foundational pieces of legislation – not because they need to fit a particular political preference to push forward a particular political or social agenda.
    That the Russian-speaking immigrants, according to Clinton, are least interested in striking a peace deal with the Palestinians, may mean that there was a problem with the peace deal he put forward and wanted to see implemented, not necessarily with the immigrants.
    Likewise, if Yosef is concerned that the ulta-Orthodox were losing political power as a result of the immigration of Russian-speakers – including “completely non-Jews” – who will never vote for a religious party, maybe the problem is with the parties, rather than with the immigrants.
    The massive immigration of Jews from the Former Soviet Union that began in 1990 was the fulfillment of the dream of a generation: to Free Soviet Jewry. And their freedom and massive influx into Israel has fundamentally altered the Jewish state -- and for the better.
    Israel is economically, culturally, scientifically, technologically and militarily at a different place than it was before the immigrants – including, yes, the non-Jewish one’s coming under the Law of Return – flocked into the country. The Startup Nation would probably not have been such had this reservoir of educated, talented, work-oriented people moved here.
    Their presence in Israel – what they have contributed to this country – needs to be extolled, not condemned. They need to be welcomed, not made to feel like outsiders, especially by the chief rabbi, and even if he might not be particularly thrilled by their voting patterns.
    The age-old Jewish yearning for an ingathering the exiles means just that, an ingathering the exiles, not just those exiles who think – or vote – like you.


Tags law of return israel Russian Immigrants antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Recant, Chief Rabbi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by