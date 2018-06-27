Iron Dome intercepts Hamas rockets, Red Sirens heard in southern Israel

Rockets launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel is seen as rocket by Iron Dome anti-missile system is fired to intercept them.
At least 9 rockets were fired on Israel by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, IDF spokesperson reported, two were intercepted by Iron Dome. At least three launching sites were spotted by the IDF in the Gaza Strip.
The rockets were fired by Hamas after an IAF strike was reported by Palestinian media sources in which a car owned by a Hamas militant was targeted in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Tuesday night.
It was reported the car was blown up while empty, the IDF did not deny or confirm these reports as of this time.
Red Sirens alerts were heard in Gaza border communities, Kibbutz Or HaNer near Sderot, Yad Mordechai near Ashkelon and Kibbutz Zikim in the northern Negev desert.
Sirens were also heard in Sderot, Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council and Sdot Negev Regional Council.
This is an ongoing story.