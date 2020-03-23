The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Is the coronavirus crisis good for the environment?

Since the beginning of the outbreak, scientists have registered a decrease in air pollution levels in all the areas in the world affected by lockdowns.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 23, 2020 19:24
On Wednesday, a few days after the first wave of restrictive measures implemented by the authorities in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Environmental Protection Ministry revealed that the concentration of nitrogen dioxide in the air had decreased by 30% between March 12 and March 16 compared with the period between January 1 and March 11.
The Ministry pointed out that even though other factors might have contributed to the decrease of the pollutant, including a change in weather conditions, nitrogen dioxide levels are directly impacted by human activities such as transportation and industries and was therefore plausible to see it as the effect of having hundreds of thousands of Israelis remaining at home.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, scientists have registered a decrease in air pollution levels in all the areas in the world affected by lockdowns. For example, according to data by NASA quoted by The Guardian, nitrogen dioxide levels in central and eastern China are down by 10-30% compared to last year, while in Northern Italy they have decreased by as much as 40%.
Is the deadly coronavirus outbreak therefore helping the planet’s health?
“In Israel, most of air pollution derives from industries, and especially from transport. The fact that everyone is switching from driving around to working from home is creating a lot less pollution,” Dr. Tamar Makov from the Department of Management Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev told The Jerusalem Post.
“On the global level, if we talk about pollution, we are typically thinking about carbon emissions which are mostly related to transport, heating and food production. Obviously right now we are not eating less, but we are definitely consuming less in general and there is a reduction in air travel, which is a big contributor to pollution as well,” she added.
Makov, who holds a PhD in Industrial Ecology from Yale University, pointed out that moving activities from in-person to online is definitely creating environmental benefits. Potentially, also the economic crisis, with people losing their jobs and therefore having less money, leads to a decrease in consumption and traveling, “but I wouldn’t think of it as a win-win situation.”
However, the expert expressed hope that some valuable lessons could be learned from this crisis.
“We have all this new technology available nowadays, something that was not true until a very few years ago. We can have a 20-people class with good ways to interact with each other and a decent user-interface; we can communicate really easily with colleagues abroad; all universities in Israel and many all over the world are transitioning to online learning. These phenomena can teach us a lot on how we can continue operating while choosing what are the critical elements that we have to fly or meet in person for,” she said.
“I don’t think there is a substitute to meeting people in person, even in academia: developing personal relationships and ideas are very important. But once we all get used to employing these virtual tools maybe we will all be more comfortable with them and consider a conference call for something that currently we would want to gather in the same room for,” she added.
Asked about whether the air pollution reduction that the planet is experiencing will have a long lasting impact, the academic noted that a first area to be considered is human health.
“We have solid data showing that air pollution has an impact on human health. On particularly polluted days more people die, less pollution means fewer people and children with asthma and so on,” Makov noted. She added that a meaningful effect will be registered also regarding carbon footprint, in terms of the efforts of reducing carbon emissions for this year.
Air pollution is not the only area on which the coronavirus crisis might have influence: for example, Makov pointed out how Israel suffers from a problem of trash production and the trash often ends up scattered in parks or on the beaches. The fact that people don’t visit these areas means that they are not going to leave their garbage there.
“It is similar to what happens on Yom Kippur, which is the greenest day of the year,” she pointed out. On Yom Kippur in Israel all vehicles are prohibited from circulating, the airspace is closed and all commercial activities are halted.
“We have been reacting to this crisis with a lot of immediate action and everyone has been pulled together to do something about it. I don’t think that climate change is so different in terms of magnitude and number of people which is going to affect. I think there is a lot to think on how we can react well to a crisis and why we are not taking action against climate change as we are against the coronavirus,” Makov concluded.
However, there are also some environmental risks related to the coronavirus outbreak: according to Haaretz, the Environmental Protection Ministry has, for example, warned of the potential risk of spraying disinfecting products on surfaces in public places because they could reach water sources.
Moreover, it is important to remain careful about what to believe. As pointed out in a report by the National Geographic on Friday, some news about animals taking over cities or areas usually dominated by human beings widely circulating have been uncovered as untruthful or exaggerated. For example, a video of a dolphin supposedly spotted in a Venice canal that went viral on social media and was later picked up by major news outlets was in reality shot at the Cagliari port in Sardinia, thousands of kilometers away. Another tweet claiming that swans have returned to the Serenissima lagoon did not mentioned the fact that the birds appear around the famous lagoon quite often.


