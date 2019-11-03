Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Islamic Jihad denies claims that rocket launchers were rogue militants

According to Palestinian sources, no arrests were carried out and there is full coordination between Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

November 3, 2019 23:33
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon November 1, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ AMIR COHEN TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Palestinian sources close to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group denied reports by Kan reporter Gal Berger that militants who fired the rockets on Friday night were acting against orders and were arrested by Hamas, according to the Palestinian Al Quds newspaper.

According to the sources, no arrests were carried out and there is full coordination between Hamas and PIJ.

Over the weekend, PIJ shot 10 rockets into Israel and hit a residential building. Following the escalation, the Israeli air force attacked terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Berger tweeted that PIJ informed the Egyptian mediators that the head of PIJ Abu Al-Ata wasn't behind the attacks and it was carried out by rogue militants.

According to the Palestinian sources, the Egyptians were not sent any message related to any military or political leader from the movement.

The sources added that they have the right to defend their people against repeated Israeli aggression and attacks against demonstrators, fishermen and others.


