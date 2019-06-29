Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Israeli DJ shot to death during music festival

According to local media reports, the gunmen came to a party and opened fire at the site.

By YANIR COZIN/MAARIV
June 29, 2019 23:50
An Israeli DJ and another man were murdered by gunmen who broke into a music festival in Mexico on Saturday, according to local media.

There were at least two others wounded in the shooting.

The Israeli man has since been identified as Ronen Dahan, also known as DJ Perplex. The musician had used Facebook to "check in" to the San Luis festival just a few hours before the event.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is looking into the reports. 

According to local media reports, the gunmen came to a party and opened fire at the site. Police in Mexico have opened an investigation.


Many fans expressed astonishment at his death on social networks


