Israeli DJ shot to death during music festival

Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico .
(photo credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)
An Israeli DJ and another man were murdered by gunmen who broke into a music festival in Mexico on Saturday, according to local media.
There were at least two others wounded in the shooting.
The Israeli man has since been identified as Ronen Dahan, also known as DJ Perplex. The musician had used Facebook to "check in" to the San Luis festival just a few hours before the event.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry is looking into the reports.
According to local media reports, the gunmen came to a party and opened fire at the site. Police in Mexico have opened an investigation.
