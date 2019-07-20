Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel Envoy to U.S. Ron Dermer’s term to end in September - report

By
July 20, 2019 22:31
Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

 
The future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s man in Washington – Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer – is likely in the government’s hands.

On Saturday night, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu had asked the Civil Service to extend Dermer’s term beyond September 30, but the request was denied.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the Civil Service had examined the issue of Dermer’s term.

It should be noted that Dermer has made a tremendous contribution to the State of Israel and to its national security, and this fact must take precedence over any other consideration, the PMO said.

Dermer has served as Israel’s ambassador for six years and is considered a close confidant and adviser to Netanyahu. He has played a critical role in US ties with the Trump administration.

A source familiar with the proceedings told The Jerusalem Post that the Channel 12 report was accurate, but added that the issue is now in the hands of the government, which can make a different decision.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.

