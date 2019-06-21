Israel Police request help in locating missing woman

Smadar Yisraeli, 59, has been missing since Wednesday.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police are calling on the public for help or information to find a missing a woman from Ariel, who it described as "at risk."
In a statement released on Friday morning, the police named the woman as Smadar Yisraeli, who is 59-years-old and from Ariel.
She has been missing since Wednesday morning. It's reported that she "reached the Ramat Gan area, but has since disappeared."
The police described her description as 1.70 meters in height, with a fair skin tone, brown eyes, black hair, headdress and glasses.
"It is unknown what she was wearing" on the day that she went missing, the police added
Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts it is or may be able to locate her, is requested to contact the Police Department of the Israel Police or the Samaria Region Police at 03-9065555.
