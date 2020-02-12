Israel boasts an eight percent annual increase in tourism for January

Around 308,500 tourists spent January in Israel this year, an 8% increase from the previous year which Israel welcomed a record 4.5 million tourists into the country. Additionally, the Tourism Ministry is reporting a 20% percent January increase from 2018.Nearly 268,900 of those tourists entered the country via international flights, a 7.6% increase from January and 17.8% from 2018. Revenue stemming from incoming tourists during the month of January 2020 rounded out at $437 million (about NIS 1.5 billion).“Tourism records continue to shatter, and we end January 2020 with an 8% increase in incoming tourism on January 2019 and 20% more than in January 2018. "The numbers speak for themselves: the revolution in marketing policy that we are leading at the ministry is making its mark, and we hope that we can maintain this positive momentum throughout 2020 despite the expected budget cuts,” Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said.In 2019, Israel enjoyed another unprecedented year of incoming tourism, according to the Tourism Ministry, with approximately 4.55 million tourists visiting the Jewish state.“We are pleased that the year 2020 has also opened with an increase in the numbers of tourists visiting Israel. This, thanks to, among others, the scope and professionalism of the ministry’s marketing activities. "The ministry continues to operate within the limits of the existing budget and the additional challenges that have arrived at our door, and will market Israel as an attractive tourism destination with several tourism brands to a varied target audience, in order to maintain the spectacular achievements of recent years," said the Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi.These numbers broke annual records for a third consecutive year, and tourist entries increased by 11% compared to 2018, when 4,120,800 foreign visitors arrived in the country.Incoming tourism during that time period injected approximately NIS 23 billion into the economy, the ministry said.“More than 4.5 million tourists visited Israel in 2019. This year, too, we have broken a new record in tourist arrivals,” said Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.“This historic achievement is a direct result of the ongoing revolution in marketing Israel around the world, led by the Israel Ministry of Tourism, in infrastructure development, incentives for international airlines to open new routes into the country and collaborations with the world’s leading tourism agents,” Levin said.“Incoming tourism contributes to the development of the periphery and the economy, and I am proud to lead this.”The leading source countries for incoming tourism between January and November 2019 were the United States, with almost 890,000 visitors, followed by France (338,200), Russia (296,000), Germany (268,900) and Britain (218,700).
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.