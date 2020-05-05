The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel cautiously examining tourism safe zone with Greece, Cyprus

Greek Tourism Minister: Israel is a strategic target for reopening tourism.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 5, 2020 19:37
The empty Ben Gurion airport, as most flights have been cencelled in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. April 06, 2020. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
The empty Ben Gurion airport, as most flights have been cencelled in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. April 06, 2020.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
The Tourism Ministers of Israel, Greece and Cyprus have been discussing a proposal to create a safe zone for tourism between the countries, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin’s office confirmed on Tuesday.
Israel is cautiously examining the Greek initiative, which would not go into effect at least until mid-June, as first reported by Kann. All three countries involved have had relative success in curbing the spread of coronavirus and keeping the number of severe cases low.
The discussions on the matter are in very early stages and Israel is still checking whether such a safe zone would be possible, a Foreign Ministry source said. 
The logic behind creating an Israel-Greece-Cyprus zone is that people are less likely to be willing to travel far in the coming months, but may be more open to visiting neighboring countries. The economies of Greece and Cyprus rely heavily on tourism, which was only 5.9% of Israel’s GDP in 2018.
One of the major obstacles to creating a safe zone for tourism between the three countries is the mandatory quarantines for arrivals from abroad; Israel requires two weeks of isolation after foreign travel. Another issue is that Greece and Cyprus are both EU member states that have open borders with the rest of the Schengen Area under normal circumstances.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Tuesday about “the improving coronavirus situation in our countries and continued economic cooperation,” Katz wrote on twitter.
Tourism accounted for 25.7-30.9% of Greece’s GDP in 2018, according to the Greek Tourism Confederation’s research department, and 90% of tourism revenue came from abroad. Therefore, their economy is expected to be hit hard if the summer tourism season is canceled.
Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said “Israel is one of our strategic targets for the reopening of tourism in Greece. As a result, we have already started discussions and preliminary phases on how to align our hygiene standards and protocols which will allow travel to resume between the two countries. This is still early stages, but we are very hopeful that we can come to a mutual agreement.”
Asked about the matter of open borders between EU countries, including those with a high number of COVID-19 cases, Theoharis said Greece is working to “establish requirements which will limit the possibility of someone with coronavirus to enter Greece in the first place…irrespective of the epidemiological phase the country is currently in.”
Theoharis expressed confidence that “Greece will stay a safe place despite opening borders and opening for tourism.”
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNN on Monday that he seeks to have Greece “open for business on July 1,” by setting “strict but also enforceable protocols.”
Tourism makes up 21.9% of Cyprus’s GDP, according to the Knoema World Data Atlas.
Israel Director of the Cyprus Tourism Organization Louisa Varaclas said “tourism is very important to us and we are working towards” starting the industry up again.
“We just started lifting [lockdown] measures yesterday and taking it two to 2.5 weeks at a time. At the end of every stage we check the situation and then move on. Based on that, the opening of tourism and flights will hopefully take place around mid-June. That is the target,” Varaclas said.
This week, Cyprus’s government began holding meetings with the different parts of the tourism industry to set the conditions by which hotels, airlines and others can operate.
“Our first concern is not only with bringing in tourism, but we want the tourists to be safe and our people to be safe,” Varaclas added.
The Government of Cyprus said their countries will only be open to tourists from countries with a low rate of coronavirus infections, a list that includes Israel, along with Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Greece.
Though Israel is still closed to non-residents, some tourism sites reopened this week, including as zimmers (bed-and-breakfasts) and hotels with only a ground level. Hotel facilities, such as shared dining rooms and swimming pools, must remain closed.


Tags Tourism Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by